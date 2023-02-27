The Pass Christian Lady Pirates advanced to the Elite Eight for the third year in a row but bowed out after a 48-27 loss to the Lady Rangers of Raymond on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The Lady Pirates (23-9) struggled to get started early as Raymond led 9-0 after the first period.

Pass Christian did not score until Arianna Crimm got the first bucket with 7:26 left in the first half to make the score 11-2.

Lady Pirates Senior Forward Daydria Cuevas closed out the first half with consecutive buckets to make the score 23-12 at intermission.

The Lady Rangers kept up the pressure throughout the second half to keep the difference between the Lady Pirates.