by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer
The Pass Christian Lady Pirates advanced to the Elite Eight for the third year in a row but bowed out after a 48-27 loss to the Lady Rangers of Raymond on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The Lady Pirates (23-9) struggled to get started early as Raymond led 9-0 after the first period.
Pass Christian did not score until Arianna Crimm got the first bucket with 7:26 left in the first half to make the score 11-2.
Lady Pirates Senior Forward Daydria Cuevas closed out the first half with consecutive buckets to make the score 23-12 at intermission.
The Lady Rangers kept up the pressure throughout the second half to keep the difference between the Lady Pirates.
Pass Christian head coach Greta Ainsworth commented, “We struggled to keep the ball in our hands and struggled to put the ball in the basket. It was difficult all game for us. We have been in the hole all year without a point guard but that says alot about this team’s character. We have lost several players during the year but these girls kept battling together.”
Kamiyah Pruitt led Pass Christian with 12 points in the game as the Lady Pirates end the season with a 23-9 overall record.