There are two stories that encompass the creation of the creamy, cold, sweet treat known as the root beer float. One happened in Colorado in 1893 and the other in Pennsylvania in 1874.

The 1893 version goes that a Colorado brewery decided to add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to their home brewed root beer, inspired by their peaks of Cow Mountain and called it Black Cow Mountain, then shortened it to Black Cow.

If you use chocolate ice cream, it’s called a Brown Cow. The 1874 version says that a man of the name Robert McCay Green, was serving soda to his customers and ran out of ice during a festival. He asked the neighboring vendor if he could have some of their ice cream to keep the sodas cold and voila!

Behold the float!

Today, you can find many varieties of the creamy treat but I’m going to focus on one in particular, Barq’s root beer. The saying goes “Barq’s has bite” since it contains more of the root flavor than sweetness, nonetheless, it’s freaking delicious.

Barq’s was founded in 1890 in the French Quarter of New Orleans, by Edmond Charles Edmond Barq, Sr and his older brother Gaston. The brothers bottled artesian water and different soft drinks, but before root beer, they created Orangine, an orange soda.

In 1897, Edward moved to Biloxi with his wife and opened Biloxi Artesian Bottling Works, then by 1900, Barq’s root beer was said to have been produced. Along the way, Barq met a young man on the Mississippi Gulf Coast named Jesse Robinson.