The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) certified two state fishing records for the month of February.

John Montgomery of the Mississippi Gulf Coast set the conventional tackle record for Mutton Snapper with a fish weighing 5 pounds, 8.8 ounces while Doug Borries of the Mississippi Gulf Coast set the fly fishing record for Sheepshead with a fish weighing 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces.

Additionally, Officials with the MDMR announced Friday, February 24, 2023 that the recreational fishing season for Gray Triggerfish will open in Mississippi territorial waters on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. local time.

