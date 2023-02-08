With numerous issues and concerns regarding trees, two trees were donated to the city of Pass Christian by Leigh Ann Peters.

The city decided to place the Live Oak and Magnolia Trees in Church Street Park in Pass Christian across the railroad track from the Boys & Girls Club and the Pass Christian Middle/Elementary Schools.

“This was somewhat underutilized by a park that we didn’t give much attention to,” said Pass Christian Mayor Jimmy Rafferty. “Kirk Kimball has been very active in getting different parties to donate equipment and also the city has begun to invest in this, and it is one of our finest parks here. The beautification department has done an amazing job on this and it ranks with all of the parks in the city.”

Along with the planting of two trees, the Beautification Director Brad Manus received a letter from Tree City USA recognizing Pass Christian for being a tree city for 20 years.