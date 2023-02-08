by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com
With numerous issues and concerns regarding trees, two trees were donated to the city of Pass Christian by Leigh Ann Peters.
The city decided to place the Live Oak and Magnolia Trees in Church Street Park in Pass Christian across the railroad track from the Boys & Girls Club and the Pass Christian Middle/Elementary Schools.
“This was somewhat underutilized by a park that we didn’t give much attention to,” said Pass Christian Mayor Jimmy Rafferty. “Kirk Kimball has been very active in getting different parties to donate equipment and also the city has begun to invest in this, and it is one of our finest parks here. The beautification department has done an amazing job on this and it ranks with all of the parks in the city.”
Along with the planting of two trees, the Beautification Director Brad Manus received a letter from Tree City USA recognizing Pass Christian for being a tree city for 20 years.
This spreads the words throughout the city of being committed to trees. Both trees were dedicated to different people by the Peters.
The Live Oak tree was dedicated to her father, Michael Edward Ellis, while the Magnolia Tree honors father-in-law, Johnny Peters. Each tree was replanted Thursday, February 2, 2023 by the Taylor Tree Company.
“This means life to the city and everything for Ward 3,” said Ward 3 Alderman Kirk Kimball. “Bringing this park back to life means bringing Ward 3 back to life. Revitalization of Pass Christian is very important and especially to Ward 3 which is the central business district in the city.”
Mayor Jimmy Rafferty and Ward 3 Alderman Kirk Kimball thanked the Recreation Director, Bret Bentz, and Beautification Director Brad Manus for their countless work helping find locations and renovating parks.
Additionally, the owner of Taylor Tree Company, Jeremy Herring, was congratulated for the donation of time and equipment in making the donations of trees successful.