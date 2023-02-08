by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

The fast-moving, transition-friendly West Harrison Boys Basketball team found a way to rally after a dismal first period and beat the host, Long Beach High School, 48-31 to earn a spot in the District 7-5A Championship Friday, February 10, 2023.

“Our guys are executing a lot of plays that we worked on in practice,” said West Harrison Head Basketball Coach Jeff Norwood. “This time of year everybody is pretty good and it started of hard for us to be focused in the first period, but fortunately we got back in mentally.”

Long Beach (8-16, 2-5) started off the game effectively with a 16-6 run in the first period behind two three point baskets from Senior Bearcat Vincent Hicks.

The Hurricanes (8-13, 3-3) looked like a different team during the second period, going on a 15-4 run; including nine points from West Harrison Senior Guard Javion Lane. Additionally, ‘Canes Jaxson Screws knocked down a three-point basket for the 21-20 lead at halftime.

Coming out of the gate, the Bearcats could not produce enough to ever take the lead again and the ‘Canes outscored them 27-11 in the second half with a decent crowd.

West Harrison’s Owen Reese was the top scorer on the court with 20 points. Lane contributed 13 points to help the ‘Canes. Hicks was the only player from Long Beach in double figures with 11 points.

Friday’s matchup will have host Long Beach play against Pearl River Central for the consolation prize and to earn a playoff spot. Then, West Harrison will play against Picayune at 7:30pm for the District 7-5A Championship and first round by in the MHSAA 5A Playoffs.