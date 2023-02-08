Gazebo Gazette

The 52nd Intramurals Award ceremony, presented by Our Lady Academy (OLA), honored the best of the best class production at the OLA Gym January 20, 2023.

Nominees were: ‘Seniors Send Their Love’ created by the Senior Class; ‘Journey Through the Bayou’ presented by the juniors; ‘Shoot Through the Stars’ produced by the sophomores; ‘Ninth Grade in New York’ produced by the freshmen; ‘Along the East Coast’ and ‘Summer in Seaside’ presented by 8th and 7th grades respectively.

Classes were allowed two weeks to develop a themed production for an entertaining 5-minute performance. The competition was judged on originality, costume, banner, props, dance, and spirit. Costumes and props were designed and produced with everyday raw materials.

Students covertly practiced on weekends and after school in preparation for this main event.

“The object of Intramurals is to unite the students as a class and afford them the opportunity to work as a team. There are many elements that go into this production and all must be accomplished in two weeks. This is the most sought-after title our students compete for every year. The award for Best Class Production is undoubtedly the highest honor a class can win,” explained Elise Cuevas, Intramural Chairperson.

The 52nd Intramural Best Class Production went to the Sophomore Class with their production of ‘Sophomore Shoot Through the Stars’. Sophomores also claimed the awards for Best Dance and Best Props.

Seniors took home the award for Best Banner, juniors captured the Best Costumes, freshmen were awarded Best Backdrop, and eighth graders took a victory with Best Spirit and Originality.