Pass Christian, Mississippi, was named to the list of Best Places to Live On The Coast for 2023 for the Coastal Living magazine. It is the first time a Mississippi Gulf Coast Community has recognized to the list.

Citing Pass Christian’s natural beauty, including “picket fences, historic cottages, and moss-decked Spanish oaks,” the article calls The Pass, “a gleaming, sweet place with affordable real estate on offer to raise a family, and embrace a true Gulf lifestyle of strolling, kayaking, crabbing, boating and birding; and, of course, pass the time on tidy gracious little porches.”

“To be named alongside coastal cities like Kiawah Island, South Carolina, Kihei, Hawai’i, and Laguna Beach, California, is an incredible and well-deserved honor for Pass Christian. said Judy Young, Chief Executive Officer at Coastal Mississippi CVB. “As a destination marketing organization, we firmly believe that tourism is the front door to economic development—especially for those looking to relocate or retire to a place with a temperate climate, excellent quality of life, and many attractions and amenities. We have all of that in Coastal Mississippi, and now even more people will know just how great the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and Pass Christian in particular, really are.”

“Pass Christian is grateful to be selected as one of the Best Coastal Places to live in the U.S. “The Pass” is a charming City with a picturesque Harbor, award-winning charter fishing, and the oldest Yacht Club in the South,” added Jimmy Rafferty, Mayor of Pass Christian. “Our city also boasts excellent restaurants, a premier school system, vibrant festivals (Art in the Pass, Jazz in the Pass, etc.), hospitality at its finest, and breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico.”

Each year Coastal Living names the Best Places to Live on the Coast. For 2023 the list includes, in order, New Buffalo, Michigan; Vero Beach, Florida; Bandon, Oregon; Pass Christian, Mississippi; Ocracoke, North Carolina; Laguna Beach, California; Kiawah Island, South Carolina; Apalachicola, Florida; Bar Harbor, Maine; Kihei, Hawai’i; Havre de Grace, Maryland; and Barnstable Massachusetts.

Coastal Living is owned by Dotdash Meredith, the parent company for Southern Living, TRAVEL + LEISURE, FOOD & WINE, martha stewart, MAGNOLIA, and Better Homes & Gardens, among other publications. The Spring issue of Coastal Living is available on newsstands and by subscription.