Early on the agenda at Tuesday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting, January 3, 2023 in Pass Christian, the request for the city to use up to $500,000 in Capital Expenditure Grant Funds for extension costs from St. Paul Avenue to Highway 90 was brought to the table and was unanimously approved. According to the proposal and later Pass Christian Mayor Jimmy Rafferty’s suggestion, local independent insurance agency owner Quinn “Bubby” Eagan would invest $5.8 Million Dollars in a mixed- use development at the location of extension.

These grant funds would be used for improvement of eligible infrastructure costs but not limited to the extension of the location, including on street parking, drainage, light- ing, and sidewalks with all improvements south of Scenic Drive near the vacant lot beneath the Pass Christian Historical Society building. Numerous questions were presented with the first coming from Ward 4 Alderman Victor Pickich who inquired about whether the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) would approve this project with regards to spending this large amount of money and asked if the city would be liable for any additional costs. This question was followed by Ward 2 Alderwoman Regina Charlot asking if a road drainage lighting could go along with this plan.

Pass Christian City Attorney Malcolm Jones stepped up to acknowledge that the project was not approved by MDOT yet, but he suggested the likelihood. In response to Pickich, Jones expressed there was no commitment from the city for more than $500,000 plus to wait and see what the costs would be.

Subsequently, Alderman Kirk Kimball of Ward 3 essentially got the last word in full support of the project. Kimball started off by presenting seven facts, openly stating this area had not paid ad valorem taxes since 1969 and this plan would be outstanding for commercial or residential use.