by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

In the first game of the year, the West Harrison Hurricanes basketball teams beat Exit 28-I10 rival, the Long Beach Bearcats, on the home court in Gulfport Friday, January 6, 2023. To open the contests, the Lady Hurricanes were victorious over Long Beach in a close matchup 48-43 and despite the Bearcat boys leading after the first period, West Harrison won the game 61-40.

With the Lady Bearcats starting on a 10-5 edge during the first period, West Harrison went on a 16-10 run to lead 21-20 at halftime. Behind nine points from Lady Hurricanes guard Sydnei Barber, West Harrison held on to a slim lead 36-34 at the end of three.

Solid defense and clutch shooting helped the Lady ‘Canes finish with a 12-9 and a 48-43 victory. Barber led all in points with 26 points for West Harrison and Shania Hope scored 12 points for the Lady Bearcats.

The boys game was a lot closer in the first half, but the ‘Canes defensive play and turnovers by Long Beach put the game out of reach.

With 7 points from senior guard Christian Spencer during the first period, Long Beach posted an 11-9 lead after one, but three 3-point baskets and a 20-9 run helped the ‘Canes to a comfortable lead at the half.

A number of fouls and no free throws for the Bearcats in the second half led to a 32-22 second half and 61-40 final.

“As far as a game that matters, that’s probably the best we’ve played since I’ve been here,” said West Harrison Head Basketball Coach Jeff Norwood, who is entering his second year as the Hurricanes basketball coach. “Both teams are in a growing stage, but that was our best effort. It’s a win to move on, that’s what we’re trying to do right now.”

West Harrison only double digit scorer was guard Javion Lane, who finished with 14 points. Spencer led the Bearcats with 15 points and Andre Windham scored 14 points.

Long Beach hosts Picayune next Friday while West Harrison travels to Carrier to take on Pearl River Central on the same date.