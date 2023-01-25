Ahhh….beautiful potatoes. Read- ing up on the history of these awesome root vegetables, there’s a vast amount of information so I think I’ll skip that part this week and go straight to the variety of the spuds.

There are 4,000 types of potatoes around the world, about 200 in the U.S., and 180 wild potato species. The wild potatoes are bitter and no matter how you make them, are still bitter but are resistant to pests, dis- eases, and climate.

However, there are eight common types we typically see: russet, sweet, red, white, fingerling, yellow, purple, and petite. With these you can bake, roast, boil, fry, or mash but when it comes to what to make using them, I think of Bubba describing shrimp as they’re scrubbing away with toothbrushes.

Potatoes are a major staple in most households, and they are known to have brought countries out of poverty because they’re easy to grow and reproduce.

They’re filling and have many health benefits so not only are they good, they’re good for you. Ready for this because I didn’t know it was that beneficial. They’re high in fiber, help digestion, reduce cholesterol, boost heart health, strengthen immune system, reduce signs of aging (what?!), protect the skin, increase circulation, reduce blood pressure, maintain fluid balance, and reduce insomnia. They are rich in potassium, vitamin C, and antioxidants.

They were big back in the early days because the vitamin C prevented scurvy. Aaarrrgggghhhh…

With potatoes being extremely diverse, what’s the best way you like them? First thing that comes to mind is potato salad.

Everyone and their mother has their own way of making theirs but I’d love to share my family recipe that was handed down to my siblings and me. It’s crunchy, a little sweet, and of course, has bacon!