Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell easily won the Fourth Congressional District beating two opponents by nearly three quarters of all the votes cast.

This allowed the national Republicans to retain control of the seat after he beat former Congressman Steven Palazzo in the GOP primary runoff on June 28, 2022.

Ezell defeated Democrat Johnny DuPree and Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson in the general election for the 4th Congressional District.

Ezell is the sheriff of coastal Jackson County and lives in Pascagoula. DuPree is a former Hattiesburg mayor and was the 2011 Democratic nominee for governor. Johnson is a local firefighter in Petal.

Ezell criticized Palazzo for proxy voting — not showing up in person to vote in the House but allowing another member to vote in his place.

The Office of Congressional Ethics said in 2021 it found “substantial reason to believe” Palazzo abused his office by misspending campaign funds, doing favors for his brother and enlisting staff for political and personal errands.