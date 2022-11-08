Gazebo Gazette

Learning Forward Mississippi recognized DeLisle Elementary School for their outstanding ability to meet the needs of their students through high quality professional learning for the educators in their school at the Learning Forward Mississippi Fall Leadership Retreat at the Ivy Venue in Flowood, MS on November 7-8, 2022.

Learning Forward Mississippi’s Spotlight School Award recipients were determined by their 2021-2022 accountability score and rating,

Winners were determined by the significant improvements in their relationship between professional development, improved teacher effectiveness, and student academic outcomes.

Learning Forward Mississippi is the only professional organization in the state that focuses solely on assisting educators to refine their professional learning practices to ensure better results for students.