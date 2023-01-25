Gazebo Gazette

On February 4th, the Pass Christian BSA Troop 316 will be collecting canned goods to restock our local food banks. This is a national tradition with Scouts BSA (fka Boy Scouts of America).

The Troop has been collecting and donating food for the last few years and have been quite successful thanks to the generosity of local citizens. The Scouts (both a female and male troop) give out fliers and bags on one weekend and pick up the canned goods the following weekend.

This year’s dates are January 28th for flier drop off and February 4th for pick up. The scouts deliver all food to the Scout Hut located on Flietas and Second Street the evening of February 6th, 2023.

Long Beach Community Food Pantry and Christian Concern Ministries Food Pantry of Pass Christian will both be present to receive the generous donations of local citizens.

“It is a Scouting tradition to do a good turn daily”, says Michelle Daniel, Scoutmaster of Troop 316B. “We want our kids to learn to serve others. It takes very little effort to make a huge impact in our community.”

Daniel reminds local citizens if they have not received a flier from a volunteer, donations can always be made at the Scout Hut between now and February 6th.

Kimsey Cavalier, Scoutmaster and Founder of Troop 316G stated, “The collection of canned goods and loading the trucks of these two amazing organizations creates a great visual for the kids to remember the impact they made while having a great time together.”

Troop 316 (B & G) is sponsored by the Pass Christian Rotary Club.