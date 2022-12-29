As times have gotten tough during this holiday season with freezing temperatures on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, national inflation rates, and holiday expenses mounting up, the Pass Christian Police Department and a local business owner from the city found a way to raise cheer during the season. According to Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman, the department was contacted on Thursday, December 22 night by a local business owner of the city asking if the police would like to give away $100 gift cards for the community during the holidays.

Chief Freeman expressed an interest, although said it would take some time to raise the money, he was definitely in favor of it because of such a great community in Pass Christian. The business owner quickly responded that he was going to fund the project this year and maybe next year offer others the ability to participate.

“We are truly blessed to live and work in Pass Christian,” said the Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman. “We had two people politely decline the gift cards by saying there were people less fortunate than they were and wanted to pay it for- ward to them. Those two strengthened our resolve to find others in need.”

The chief and citizen met Friday morning, December 23 and the rest is history. After a few other business owners got word of this project, they contacted the police chief wanting to be a part of it next year. At the current time, there have been over 16,000 views and responses on social media to the officers giving back to the community.