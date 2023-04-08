Gazebo Gazette

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tampila Shonta Coleman, Larecus Coleman, and Laquerria Williams from Gulfport, Miss. on one felony count of Aggravated Assault and one felony count of Burglary – Home Invasion.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, the Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an address on 28th Street Gulfport on March 28, 2023 regarding the report of Assault and Home Invasion.

Upon arrival, county deputies learned the unknown suspects entered the residence and assaulted the victim causing severe injuries.

Victim was transported to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport and then moved to University Medical Center in New Orleans, La. Upon further investigation, Tampila Coleman, Larecus Coleman, and Laquerria Williams were identified through photograph lineups by the victim.

Subsequently, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Investigators obtained warrants on Tampila Coleman, Larecus Coleman and Laquerria Williams. Then, the county investigators along with the US Marshal Service located both Colemans at their residence in the county and took them into custody without incident. Williams was located a short time later in Gulfport near Memorial Hospital and taken into custody without incident.

Tampila Coleman was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault, one count of Burglary – Home Invasion and one count of Directing or Causing a Juvenile to Commit a Felony.

Larecus Coleman and Laquerria Williams were booked in on one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Burglary – Home Invasion each.

Tampila Coleman is being held in lieu of a $75,000 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner. Larecus Coleman and Laquerria Williams are being held in lieu of $40,000 dollar bond set by Justice Court Brandon Ladner as well.