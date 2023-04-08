Gazebo Gazette

On Friday, April 7, 2023, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles Edward Riley Jr. from Gulfport, Miss. on a felony charge of Possession of Child Pornography.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, the county Sheriff’s Office arrested Riley in reference to an investigation which began with the Pass Christian Police Department then adopted by the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began with a juvenile revealing he had been solicited by Riley to send nude images on line. HCSO Investigators obtained search warrants for Riley’s electronic devices and located child pornography and expect more charges to come upon completion of the examination of the devices.

Charles Edward Riley Jr was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one count of Possession of Child Pornography.

The suspect is being held in lieu of a $200,000.00 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Damon Reese.