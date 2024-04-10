For decades, funding constraints have restricted arts in our communities and our schools, leaving thousands with little or no exposure to music, theater, painting, dance, or other arts programs. How many times have we, as adults, related to a piece of music or a particular song?

The music appreciation transcends the collection of sharps, flats, and chords. It reminds us of a time in our life where there was joy, happiness, empathy, sadness, empowerment, and many other emotions. It brings back memories…good and bad, but essential for quality of life.

In addition, as I have mentioned many times in this space, the arts are a necessary part of youth education. They instill vital lessons such as “practice makes perfect”, “adjustments might make a significant impact”, and “teamwork fosters innovation.”

Arts educates youngsters on several approaches in dealing with life issues, teaching that all problems have multiple solutions. Research has shown the transformative effects of arts education on school culture, particularly student motiva- tion, attitudes, and attendance.

Numerous research describes how improved access to and engagement in art education helps pupils remain in school, thrive in life, and succeed at employment.