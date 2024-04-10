by Andrew Koslosky KGCHS, Contributing Writer
For decades, funding constraints have restricted arts in our communities and our schools, leaving thousands with little or no exposure to music, theater, painting, dance, or other arts programs. How many times have we, as adults, related to a piece of music or a particular song?
The music appreciation transcends the collection of sharps, flats, and chords. It reminds us of a time in our life where there was joy, happiness, empathy, sadness, empowerment, and many other emotions. It brings back memories…good and bad, but essential for quality of life.
In addition, as I have mentioned many times in this space, the arts are a necessary part of youth education. They instill vital lessons such as “practice makes perfect”, “adjustments might make a significant impact”, and “teamwork fosters innovation.”
Arts educates youngsters on several approaches in dealing with life issues, teaching that all problems have multiple solutions. Research has shown the transformative effects of arts education on school culture, particularly student motiva- tion, attitudes, and attendance.
Numerous research describes how improved access to and engagement in art education helps pupils remain in school, thrive in life, and succeed at employment.
Most important, students gain self-confidence and learn to think positively about themselves.
A Frontiers in Psychology assessment of having flourishing arts programs in local communities, identified multiple research projects that found significant changes in community emotional states, enhancing physical and psychological well-being. Allowing people to escape reality for a few hours and to appreciate arts program- ming helps improve memory, reduces stress, and fosters social connections.
Arts programs contribute to developing a healthy culture and atmosphere in our communities. School districts that incorporate the arts throughout the curriculum see a reduction in disciplinary referrals while the quality of teaching improves.
Researchers from the University of Illinois at Chicago’s Department of Public Administration found a correlation between involvement as an audience member or creator and increased civic engagement and social tolerance.
One of the cornerstones of community engagement is the power of live performances. Whether it’s a local theater production, a student choir concert, or a dance recital, these events bring people together in a shared experience.
Community performances not only showcase the talents of local artists and students but also create a sense of pride and unity within the community. These events provide a platform for artistic expression, spark conversations, and leave a lasting impact on the audience.
Arts festivals and exhibitions serve as vibrant celebrations of creativity, culture, and community. These events attract visitors from near and far, generating excitement and economic opportunities for the local community.
They provide a showcase for artists of all backgrounds and disciplines, fostering a sense of belonging and cultural exchange. Festivals and exhibitions not only celebrate local artistry but also create a space for dialogue, appreciation, and collaboration among artists and community members.
Arts programs play a vital role in building stronger and more vibrant communities. From arts events that bring people together to collabora- tive projects that foster cultural exchange, the arts have the power to engage, enrich, and connect community members together.
By investing in arts education, promoting cultural diversity, and facilitating community outreach, we can harness the transformative potential of the arts to create a more inclusive, compassionate, and resilient society.
In the words of Maya Angelou: “You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.”
By embracing the arts and supporting arts initiatives in our communities, we ensure that creativity continues to flourish, inspiring generations to come. Together, let us build a stronger, more connected world through the transformative power of the arts.
Fight for funding of Arts programs in your communities and in your schools.