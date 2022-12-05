Gazebo Gazette

First-grade students at Pass Christian Elementary School (PCES) have been learning about animals through the informational texts that they have been reading in their classrooms.

The students have read facts about different animals and have examined photographs, illustrations, and a variety of nonfiction text features that have given them some good background information that they will be building upon as they continue to grow and learn.

Their learning came to life when they took a field trip to the Hattiesburg Zoo where the students were able to make real-world connections to the information that they have learned in the classroom.