by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Clay Necaise was taken into custody for Felony Malicious Mischief after being arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.
This stems from an investigation that the Pass Christian Police Department began conducting in October related to catalytic converter thefts.
The suspect was arrested by Harrison County for a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance, but he had four additional counts of Malicious Mischief from the Pass Christian Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
While Necaise had six misdemeanor charges to go along with the other, Pearl River County has a charge of Petit Larceny on hold after the suspect’s legal procedures are completed.
“We would like to thank the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department for assisting in this investigation,” expressed Pass Police Chief Daren Freeman.
Necaise is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $20,000 bond set by Judge Brandon Ladner.