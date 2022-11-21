Gazebo Gazette

Dr. Shuyan Wang, Professor of Instructional Technology and Design in The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Leadership, recently was awarded the International Contribution Award from the Association for Educational Communications and Technology (AECT).

The award was presented to Dr. Wang at the AECT International Convention held in Las Vegas in October.

The International Contribution Award recognizes a person who has, over a substantial period of time, made significant contributions to the field of educational communications and technology internationally and has shown outstanding leadership across national boundaries and in international settings.

“This award signifies Dr. Wang’s commitment to bringing excellence to her profession by connecting international students to AECT’s good work,” said Dr. Heather Annulis, Pass Christian resident and Director of the School of Leadership at Southern Miss. “We are proud of Dr. Wang and celebrate her accomplishments at USM.”

The School of Leadership is housed within the College of Business and Economic Development at USM. For additional information about the Human Capital Development (Instructional Technology and Design) graduate programs and the Instructional Technology and Design certificate program, visit https://www.usm.edu/leadership/it-certificate.php.