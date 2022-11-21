Gazebo Gazette

Cecil J. Lizana, Sr., board member of the Pass Christian School District, was elected President of the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) for the 2022-2023 school year on November 15th by the MSBA Delegate Assembly.

The Delegate Assembly, a group representing school board members from across Mississippi, also elected the following to serve as 2022-2023 Executive Officers:

Vice President — Delores McNair, Board President, Hattiesburg Public School District

Secretary-Treasurer — Danny Cowart, Board President, Simpson County School District

Past President — Leroy Matthews, Jr., Board Member, Quitman County School District

“I would like to say thank you for the vote of confidence from the members of the Mississippi school districts,” said new president, Cecil J. Lizana, Sr. “Thank you for believing in me. To represent MSBA is truly an honor. Hearing all the positive things each district is doing for the students in Mississippi makes me proud to be a part of this team’s mission!”

President Lizana appointed four directors to serve one-year terms. New appointees are Shelia Riley, DeSoto County; Alvin Smith, Wayne County; Verna Hunter, North Panola; and Sondra Odom, Pearl.

In addition to the presidential appointees, the following MSBA Board Members have been selected to represent their respective districts:

District 2 (2022-2024) — Jamelda Fulton, Western Line; Jan Vaughn, Greenville; and Evelyn Murray, Leland

District 3 (2021-2023) — Etta Taplin, North Pike

District 4 (2022-2024) — Amy Dobson, Jackson County; W. Barkley Henderson, George County; and Jerry Frazier, Pearl River County

“Congratulations to President Lizana, Vice-President McNair, Secretary-Treasurer Cowart, and the new directors,” said Denotris R. Jackson, M.Ed., MSBA Executive Director. “The Board of Directors plays a significant role in executing MSBA’s mission. Their governance expertise strengthens MSBA’s ability to advocate for public school students and provide resources to our members.”

The MSBA Board of Directors currently has 20 members.