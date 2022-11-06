Gazebo Gazette

Marcus Carroll of Georgia State ran for 163 yards and three touchdowns to lead Georgia State to a 42-14 rout of Southern Miss (USM) on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Georgia State (4-5, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference) has won four of its last five games while Southern Miss (5-4, 3-2) ended a three-game win streak. The USM Golden Eagles allowed a season-high seven sacks.

“Some execution and some I thought they were just extremely physical. They got after us. They ran the ball down our face, and they really stuffed us,” expressed Southern Miss Head Football Coach Will Hall, in his second full year at the helm. “We’ve played some really good football teams where we normally win in the trenches, and we did not win in the trenches today on either said of the ball.”

Carroll scored on an 18-yard run and twice more from short yardage. The Panthers Quarterback Darren Grainger threw for 133 yards and two touchdown passes and added 143 yards on the ground on 13 carries. Jamari Thrash made two touchdown catches and had 60 yards receiving.

Frank Gore Jr. had a 43-yard touchdown run that pulled Southern Miss to 28-14 late in the third quarter and finished with 87 yards rushing. Trey Lowe threw for 84 yards and a score in the second half.

The USM defense allowed over 300 yards rushing for the first time since North Texas rushed for 321 yards last season. The Georgia State Panthers finished with 388 total yards on the afternoon.

It was Georgia State’s first time playing in the state of Mississippi. Southern Miss’ next game is Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Conway, South Carolina against the SunBelt East Division leader Coastal Carolina at 6:30pm.

(Associated Press contributed to the article)