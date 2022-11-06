by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner
In a brief meeting on November 1, 2022 in the city municipal court the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen approved a few funds for upcoming projects.
After approving the holiday schedule on an issued declaration by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, the board unanimously approved the transfer of FEMA reimbursements for $1.15 million to the Hurricane Zeta account for repairs to the harbor.
These were for the recent debris pickup and additional harbor projects. The city released a 2022 cash balance report to each alderman prior to this meeting.
Additionally, the city unanimously approved two pay applications from the same Hurricane Zeta Fund to the amount of $725,344.70 given to Gill & Crane Dozier company for West Small Craft Harbor and Fishing Pier repairs.
In other actions, the city voted 4-1 distributing $137,348.99 to Bottom 2 Top Construction, LLC to start the Beach Bungalows project. Ward 2 Alderwoman Regina Charlot dissented due to her disagreement with the project. The engineering company, Overstreet & Associates delivered the recommendation to the board of alderman.
With brief deliberation, the board adopted recommendations by the select committee awarding contracts for engineering services to the GOMESA and ARPA city projects. The projects were approved for 2021 and 2022 based on the funding the city received.
In one final action in projects, the board of aldermen accepting the letter of grant award from the Gulf Coast Regional Planning Commission for FY 2023-26 TIP at $487, 264.
The TIP program is for im- provement of the Henderson Avenue and North Street in- tersection with Pass Christian’s share of 20%, which the grant agreement will be received later.