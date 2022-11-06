In a brief meeting on November 1, 2022 in the city municipal court the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen approved a few funds for upcoming projects.

After approving the holiday schedule on an issued declaration by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, the board unanimously approved the transfer of FEMA reimbursements for $1.15 million to the Hurricane Zeta account for repairs to the harbor.

These were for the recent debris pickup and additional harbor projects. The city released a 2022 cash balance report to each alderman prior to this meeting.