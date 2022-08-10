by Hunter Dawkins – Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

After being drafted from the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2019, needless to say the last two years have been unstable for West Harrison High School Alum Brandon Parker. Moving up to a regional organization in the 10th round was a dream come true for the power hitter, but the pandemic (COVID-19) and the loss of a whole season kept everything inconsistent.

During the start of the 2022 season, Parker emerged out of the gates with a sense of resurgence. Following a record high 65 games in the Minor League A-Carolina League with the Augusta Green Jackets, Parker has 60 hits, 10 home runs, 40 runs batted in, and 44 runs scored just shy of .300 batting average.

Tuesday morning, August 9, the Augusta GreenJackets, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves have officially announced a series of player moves affecting the GreenJackets’ roster.

Outfielder Parker was promoted to the High-A Rome Braves and transformed into Augusta’s top power bat in 2022 as he hit 10 home runs with 40 RBIs and most notably possessed a .930 OPS, the highest mark among currently qualified hitters in the Carolina League.

Parker came on in a strong way once the month of June began as he hit 9 of his homers and collected 32 RBIs in that 42-game stretch.

The outfielder was a standout NJCAA All-American after graduating from West Harrison High School in Gulfport