Gazebo Gazette

November 11th, 2022 students at Delisle Elementary School (DES) learned all about fire and smoke safety. The Safety House for Kids trailer was brought to the school for students to practice how to safely escape a building that is filled with smoke.

The Safety House was filled with fake smoke and the students were able to practice crawling under the smoke to get to a safe place.

Prior to practicing, the students watched a video on fire safety and were led in a great discussion by Fire Inspector, Jack Healy.

A big thanks was given to the Naval Construction Battalion Center Fire Department in Gulfport for allowing the students to learn in such a creative, hands-on way.