by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

After the completion of items on the agenda at the Long Beach School Board of Trustees monthly meeting Tuesday, August 11, 2022, the school district athletic director Shane Rutledge came forward presenting an award along with providing a few comments.

Rutledge recognized Long Beach High School Girls’ Golf Coach Shawn Hicks for earning the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Coach of the Year for his success.

For the last two years, Hicks won consecutive MHSAA 5A State Championships in Girls Golf and Rutledge explained the difficulty and coaching it took to organize a team to compete in the individual sport.

Recipients of this award must exemplify the highest standards of sportsmanship, ethical conduct and moral character, and be endorsed by their respective state high school associations; which Hicks is. Hicks was selected by the NFHS Coaches Association Awards Committee and approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.

On both teams, Long Beach Alum and William Carey signee Gracie Bloom set course and tournament records, winning the individual titles in consecutive years.