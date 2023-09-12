NASA’s Stennis Space Center teamed with Relativity Space on Sept. 7 as the company announced an expansion of site activity, signing a lease agreement to operate the historic A-2 Test Stand at the south Mississippi site near the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The new agreement supports NASA’s commitment to increase access to space and grow commercial markets to serve the nation’s interests. It also further solidifies NASA Stennis as an ideal testing location for commercial aerospace companies, large and small.

“We applaud Relativity Space in announcing this expanded agreement,” said NASA Stennis Director Rick Gilbrech. “Since arriving on site in 2016, the company has grown into a valued member of the NASA Stennis community. This increased footprint is a testament to Relativity’s continued progress in the commercial space arena. It also is a testament to the value of NASA Stennis and our test complex infrastructure in supporting commercial space endeavors. We look forward to an ongoing relationship with Relativity team members as they work to achieve their space goals.”

Relativity Space’s latest plans at NASA Stennis will convert the A-2 Test Stand infrastructure to support advanced vertical first stage testing of the company’s medium-to-heavy-lift reusable 3D-printed rocket, Terran R.

With the redesigned stand, the company will increase its test capabilities and accelerate its development process.

“New history is being written at Stennis Space Center as we breathe life into the historic A-2 Test Stand with our Terran R program,” said Tim Ellis, co-founder and CEO of Relativity Space. “We appreciate the support from NASA and the state of Mississippi and look forward to continuing to build out our team and testing infrastructure here in the Gulf Coast. The scale of Terran R as a medium-heavy lift reusable launch vehicle is substantial. Exclusive access to these rare, national-asset facilities through partnership with NASA uniquely enables Relativity to develop a world-class launch vehicle.”