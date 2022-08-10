by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

After winning their first two on the road, the Long Beach Lady Bearcats volleyball team played against their cross-town rival Pass Christian in their first home game for the new gymnasium that was completed in February of 2022. As a perennial playoff contender, the Lady Bearcats easily won three straight sets 25-13, 25-23, and 26-24 to win the match over the Lady Pirates.

“Momentum shifted towards the last set, they started making serves, our girls began getting a little tired, but I am proud of them because we fought back for the win,” said Long Beach Head Volleyball Coach Rebecca Tillman. “There are a few things that need improvement, but am proud of the girls.”

In referencing the last set, the Lady Pirates came back to tie the match in the 24th point and force extra points, but Long Beach kept the poise and secured the victory with the final two.

“We really wanted to use this as a test because of our great year, last year,” expressed Pass Christian Head Volleyball Coach Luke Lee, who was an assistant on the Lady Pirates historic 2021 MHSAA Volleyball State 4A Runner-Up. “We knew Long Beach was going to better than 99% of the 4A schools that we match up against, but the third set showed me that we have a lot of good potential.”

The Long Beach Lady Bearcats will host Our Lady Academy at 6:30pm Thursday night, August 11. Pass Christian will play on the road against the West Harrison High School Lady Hurricanes Thursday night at 6:30pm in Gulfport.