Toast to the Coast, the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s signature dining, art, and entertainment gala, will mark its 40th year on Friday, October 20, 2023. Coordinated by an all-volunteer committee, the event is produced each year as the major fundraising event for Coast Episcopal School in Long Beach. This year, more than 20 CES parents are volunteering their times to work together to produce Toast to the Coast.

The event’s theme for its 4oth year, “Forever Young,” was chosen as an accolade to the school’s current students as well as its loyal alumni, according to Forever Young Co-Chairs Liz Seal and Amanda Wood.

“Forever Young” will be held at 845 East Scenic Drive in Pass Christian and will kick off with a 6 pm Patron Party, with the Main Event beginning at 7 PM.

Tickets can be purchased at toasttickets.org. Patron Tickets are available for $400 for two people; Main Event, $125 per person. Attendees must be 21 years of age to attend.

The gala is multifaceted. Attendees will enjoy cuisine offered by 35+ restaurants; open, full-service bars that also will feature three specialty cocktails curated by Erika Long of “The Long Pour”: Fountain of Youth, Lemonade Stand, and Pinwheel; silent and live auctions; Children in the Arts instal- lation and sales; music by Tyler Kinchen & The Right Places; and a fireworks display sponsored by United States Marine LLC.

600+ guests are expected to attend the October 20th gala, which, in addition to ticket sales, is produced with the support of 42 individual donors/patrons and corporate sponsors, the latter of which includes Seemann Composites and The Lupin Foundation.

Guests choosing to attend the 6 pm Patron Party will enjoy food provided by Rackhouse Steaks and Spirits and Half Shell Oyster House, top shelf cocktails, entertainment and an early walk- through of the main restaurant tent.

With more than 35 food and drink vendors participating in the gala, attendees will have many culinary choices. Eight of this year’s restaurants are new to the event, which also will feature, in addition to restaurants, offerings from breweries and bakeries.