by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

For thirteen years since the start of West Harrison High School football program in 2009, the Hurricanes have only won the first game four times. Three have been against the Bay High Tigers and the Friday, August 26, 2022 game was no different with a 28-7 win at the West Harrison Football Field in rural Gulfport.

“First thing glory to God. We lost Melvin Pickens the football player but we gained Melvin Pickens the mentor, leader, and the players coach,” said West Harrison Head Football Coach Quincy Patrick, who leads the Hurricanes for the fifth year. “Bay High is a good football team who will be in the mix, the coaching staff put a great game plan together, especially our defensive staff led by defensive coordinator John Brown. Our players believed in it and executed it.”

The Hurricanes (1-0) finished the night rushing for 335 yards on 40 carries while holding the Tigers to only one score in the fourth quarter. West Harrison’s offensive line kept the chains moving throughout the night on inside traps, counters and leads against the Tigers defense.

West Harrison Running Back Jeremy Jones finished with 123 yards rushing on 17 carries and two touchdowns. In the Hurricanes Wing-T format, fellow teammates Trey Harris and Javon McCalebb ran for 137 combined yards and the other two touchdowns.

Playing three consecutive road games, the Hurricanes will play in Meridian, Miss. next week against Southeast Lauderdale High School at 7:30pm on Friday, September 2, 2022. West Harrison defeated the SE Lauderdale Tigers for the last two consecutive years; 41-35 in 2020 and 42-6 in 2021.