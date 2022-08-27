Artemis 1 plans to launch for the first time on August 29, paving the way for future space exploration. After launching from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Artemis 1 will complete a 42 day mission around Earth. The spacecraft will spend 2 weeks orbiting around the moon before heading back. The splash landing is estimated to occur October 10th off of the Californian Coast. Named after the Greek goddess of the Moon, the Artemis program aims to lead humans to our lunar counterpart once again. Compared to previous missions, the Artemis program has made huge leaps towards sustainability and efficiency.

The research and trials done within the program will drive future generations to come. For now, the Artemis program has its eyes set on establishing habitats and sustainable living. Artemis 1 will not have a crew on board. Artemis 2 plans to make a crewed trip around the moon in 2024. After the completion of the Artemis 2 mission, Artemis 3 will take to the stars. For the first time in over 50 years, humans will touch lunar soil again. This program will also be sending the first woman and person of color to the moon. All of these mind blowing space crafts were constructed right here on the Gulf Coast.