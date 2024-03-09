by Harold Rose, Contributing Writer

The Mississippi Sea Wolves took down the first place Columbus River Dragons (31-4, 3-3-1) in 4-3 in overtime to close out the three-game series at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Thursday, March 8, 2024. This win is the second at home for new Head Coach Dustin Skinner that was an electric end to a tense and physical game.

Skinner became the head coach February 14, 2024 upon the resignation of Joe Pace, Jr.

The River Dragons opened scoring in the first period with a goal at the 5:07 mark in the first period, but the Mississippi Sea Wolves responded with a Jackson Bond Power Play goal at 9:59 that was assisted by Justin Bond and Justin Portillo. The period ended with Lucas Helland finding the net assisted by Connor Lind and Davide Asseline.

Less than a minute into the second, Columbus evened it up with a Carter Shinkaruk goal less than a minute into the period. The Sea Wolves answered back when Phillip Wong was able to clean up the loose puck by putting it in the net at the 4:27 mark. This was Wong’s second night in a row with a goal.

While the Sea Wolves were able to hold the 3-2 lead for much of the third period, Columbus tied it up with 3 minutes left in regulation on a goal by Carter Shinkaruk. Regulation ended with three scored apiece.

The home team clinched the overtime win on a two on one break away ending with Justing Barr finding pay dirt at 2:11 in overtime. Goalkeeper Blake Weyrick had thirty-six saves on the evening to seal his first victory back after returning from injury.

The Mississippi Sea Wolves are fourth in the Continental Division of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) after 44 games for 58 points, a 15-21 win/loss record and 3 overtimes, 3 overtime wins along with 2 shutout wins. Thursday, March 28, 2024, the Mississippi Sea Wolves will return (following a two-game road trip) to the Coast Coliseum for a 7:05 matchup against the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

The Mississippi Sea Wolves are a professional hockey team based in Biloxi and play in the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The Sea Wolves were previous members of the ECHL and now the FPHL. They were founded in 1996 and had considerable success in their 10 seasons in the ECHL.