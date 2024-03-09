At a recent meeting, the Rotary Club of Pass Christian announced their 23/24 grants. The Club, which celebrates its 100th anniversary on Sunday, May 5, 2024, awarded grants to the following local organizations.

According to the President Ken Austin, “we work hard all year to raise funds and contribute to the Rotary Foundation so that each year we can partner with our District to award grants that will benefit our community. This year we were also able to fund an additional grant in honor of our 100th anniversary. Rotary’s motto is ‘service above self ’ and these grants are just one of the ways that members work together to make our community and world stronger.”