Gazebo Gazette

Two siblings alumni from Pass Christian High School; Sydney Labat and Steven Labat, graduated in the class of 2022 for their medical fields. Both siblings were children of Mr. Brian Labat and Dr. Rymsky Graves-Labat from Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi.

Sydney Camille Labat, M.D. graduated from Tulane University Medical School in New Orleans, Louisiana. Dr. Sydney Labat will begin her residency career specializing in Anesthesiology, with Ochsner Health of New Orleans, Louisiana.

She is also the Vice-President of the 15 White Coats national non-profit organization, promoting diversity in medicine. The 15 White Coats provides scholarships for minority students interested in pursuing medicine and working with diverse populations and communities.

Steven Anthony Labat, RRT graduated from the School of Respiratory Therapy at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He has already received multiple offers from hospitals on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to work full time as Respiratory Therapist after graduation.

Steven loves children and hopes to take a position in pediatrics treating children with asthma like himself, and other respiratory related illnesses.