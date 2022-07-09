Gazebo Gazette
Behind four home runs and a scoreless outing by Brandon Knarr, the Biloxi Shuckers (38-39, 4-6 2nd Half) cruised to a 10-4 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits (34-38, 6-4 2nd Half) on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium.
Biloxi built a picket fence in the first three innings. In the first, Sal Frelick worked a lead-off walk against John Doxakis (L, 0-3) and moved to second on a two-out walk to Jakson Reetz. Thomas Dillard then pulled a single into left, driving in Frelick to make it a 1-0 game.
In the second, Yeison Coca doubled with one out and Frelick drove him home with a flare single to left, putting the Shuckers up 2-0. Reetz widened the Shuckers’ lead in the third when he launched a solo homer to center field, his 21st homer of the year, pushing Biloxi ahead 3-0.
The Shuckers put up a crooked number in the top of the fourth. Cam Devanney walked and Coca and Noah Campbell each followed with singles to load up the bases before a sacrifice fly from Frelick drove in a run.
Following a strikeout, Andruw Monasterio doubled to deep center, plating two more to extend the Shuckers’ advantage to 6-0. Reetz then stepped to the plate and mashed a two-run homer to left, his second of the game, vaulting the Shuckers to an 8-0 lead.
It is the fourth multi-homer game by Reetz this season.
On the mound, Knarr (W, 1-1) scattered five hits and a pair of walks over five scoreless innings. The lefty retired the lead-off batter in all five of his innings and struck out six to earn his first win at Double-A.
Devanney tagged on another run with a solo blast in the fifth, his 11th of the year, and Dillard capped the scoring in the seventh with a solo home run to right, his seventh of the year, to make it 10-0 Biloxi. The only runs that the Biscuits scored came in the bottom of the seventh as Montgomery plated four runs.
Robbie Hitt covered the eighth with a scoreless frame for the Shuckers and Cam Robinson made his second appearance of the season at Double-A in the ninth, tossing a 1-2-3 inning to close out the contest.
