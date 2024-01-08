by Joseph W. Gex II, Staff Writer

The Pass Christian Pirates traveled across the Bay of St. Louis Bridge to tangle with the Tigers of Bay High in a Division 8-4A contest on Wednesday night, January 3, 2023.

The Pirates (9-7, 1-0) stepped up big to move to 1-0 in division play with a 57-34 victory. On a different note, the win by Pass Christian was also the 600th career win for head coach Buddy Kennedy in his illustrious career prowling the baseline.

Kennedy commented, “We were just trying to get to 1-0 in the district. All we’re focused on is winning district. I think that our best basketball is ahead of us. We’ve got a good group of guys, and they’re fun to coach. Win number 600 is significant to me, but it’s more important for these guys to be successful in the second half of the season.”

The Pirates jumped out to a 16-7 lead in the first period and pushed the difference to 28-11 by halftime with their trademark tenacious full court pressure defense. Amari James sank a three-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half for the Pirates.

In the second half, the Pirates cruised to the victory.

Bay High head coach Kelton Thompson stated, “We are still building in every phase of the game. When we organized tonight, we handled their pressure rather well looking long and opposite. However, we have to get better defensively and limit the straight line drive baskets that we gave up tonight. Anthony Robinson shot the ball well for us and is doing a tremendous job with all that he has to do on the court. We have to find a way to get others involved on our sets.”

Anthony Robinson led the Tigers (4-14, 1-1) and all scorers with 16 points. LJ Jaynes led Pass Christian with 12 points followed by Terry Patton and Brendan Necaise with 11 points each.

In the girls game, the Lady Tigers beat the Lady Pirates for the first time since January 13, 2015, as Bay High cruised to a 41-17 victory.

The Lady Tigers (14-5, 2-0) jumped out to a 16-4 lead in the first period and did not look back. Bay High led 20-10 at intermission.

Nakeria Coleman banked a shot off the glass for Bay High with one tick left on the clock to end the third period with Bay High leading 33-17.

Thompson stated, “We got off to a really good start and shot the ball well. We were able to do that because we rebounded the ball and got the ball out front quickly. We slacked off somewhat in the second period but things like that happen. We can’t be ineffective when shots aren’t falling. We have to find a way to make ourselves effective and consistent. Defensively, I thought we played very well start to finish. This was a very good win for us and we were able to get over a mental hump that has plagued us against the Lady Pirates for quite some time.”

Kayla Fricke led Bay High with 12 points followed by Coleman with 8 points. Kamiyah Pruitt paced Pass Christian (6-10, 0-1) with 5 points. The Lady Pirates made just five field goals all game.