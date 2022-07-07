by Georgia McWilliams, Contributing Writer

Local, critically acclaimed author Jesmyn Ward from DeLisle will be awarded the 2022 Library of Congress Prize For American Fiction in a recent announcement. In 2011, she won the National Book Award for her prized novel, Salvage The Bones, and again in 2017 for Sing, Unburied, Sing.

The prestigious award has been earned by the most influential fiction authors in the nation since 2013.

“The award seeks to commend strong, unique, enduring voices that, throughout long, consistently accomplished careers, have told us something about the American experience” as the Library of Congress describes this reputable accolade. Many esteemed novelists have been granted the award, but Ward is the youngest recipient of this honor at 45.

Ward commented in regards to this historic recognition, “I’m so honored to receive this award. I am humbled to be in the company of the other writers who received it, and I am thankful it will help me continue my work.”

Raised in Delisle Mississippi, Ward graduated from Coast Episcopal School. Her writing career extends into the depths of time as she creates her novels, inspiring readers throughout the world. S

he addresses social and racial injustices found in our country, and makes a difference while working as a professor at Tulane University in New Orleans.

“Jesmyn’s writing is precise yet magical, and I am pleased to recognize her contributions to literature with this prize.” says Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden.

Some of her other outstanding works include her memoir, Men We Reaped, and a collection of essays, The Fire This Time.