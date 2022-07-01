Gazebo Gazette

On June 30, 2022, the National Newspaper Association (NNA) announced their winners of the Better Newspaper Contest and Better Newspaper Advertising Contest; which will be recognized at the awards ceremony held Saturday, October 8, 2022, during NNAF’s 136th Annual Convention & Trade Show in San Francisco, California.

The Gazebo Gazette newspaper; Harrison County’s only independent news source, was recognized in four different categories. There were 1,333 entries in the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and 228 entries in the Better Newspaper Advertising Contest for a total of 1,561 entries.

Along with this, 586 awards won by 92 newspapers in 40 states. The Gazebo Gazette newspaper was the only publication awarded in the state of Mississippi.

Judging was performed primarily by active community newspaper editors and publishers, as well as retired university journalism professors and retired or former newspaper professionals.

Established in 1885, the National Newspaper Association (NNA) is the voice of America’s community newspapers and is the one of the largest newspaper associations in the country.

The NNA Foundation (NNAF) is the educational arm of the NNA. Its mission is to promote news literacy, protect the First Amendment, and enhance the quality, role and capabilities of community newspapers and community journalists.

In the categories that The Gazebo Gazette received recognition, the first was the Best Metro Graphic Idea for the 2021 High School Football Magazine. This was the second consecutive year the newspaper earned nationally awarded recognition.

The final three categories for awards were the best breaking news photos for Hurricane Ida in 2021, the Best Holiday Advertisement, and the Best Single Advertisement Idea. All awards were given for the weekly newspaper division.

Finally, at the Mississippi Press Association (MPA) convention in Memphis, Tennessee last week, The Gazebo Gazette earned five certificates for the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest.

The publication earned second and third place certificates for the Lifestyles, Pictorial Series, Breaking News Photos, and Ledes. All certificates were earned in the top weekly division despite the size of the newspaper.