by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

After holding off a comeback rally and earning the 8-7 victory Friday, April 22, the Pass Christian Pirates (19-8) baseball team easily came through with an 8-2 win Saturday, April 23 at the Dr. Philip Terrell Complex and advanced to the second round of the MHSAA 4A Playoffs.

This is the first time since 2015 the Pirates have advanced to the second round of the baseball playoffs.

Coming in to help close the first game and starting the next one, Pass High and Southern Miss signee Peyton Lacy pitched six innings from the mound, allowing only three hits, zero earned runs and 10 strikeouts. Pirates relief pitcher Evan Anderson came into to close out the last innings and secure the win.

“Complete team effort in this series and tonight. We had great at bats all series and competed,” expressed Pass Christian High School Baseball Coach Ricky Smith. “Columbia is a good team that doesn’t quit and I couldn’t be more proud of our effort. Peyton Lacy was great tonight and we competed in this series to put us in a position to be successful.”

In the second game, the Pirates posted all their runs in the first three innings with seven hits and 6 walks; including doubles by Mycanton Warren, Lauren Jaynes, and Lacy. Jaynes’ double brought in two runs.

Warren led the team with multiple hits and runs from the plate, but Pass Christian Shortstop, Left Fielder Rohen Emerick, Third Baseman Eli Hilbun, and Catcher Andre Gilberti all reached base at least twice.

The Pirates are scheduled to play Northeast Jones High School on Friday, April 27 at 7pm in the second round of the MHSAA 4A Playoffs.