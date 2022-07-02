by Calvin Ishee, Associate Publisher

Mississippi trio Chapel Hart is on a glide path to country music superstardom and Pass Christian residents are fully invested in making that happen.

From the very first time Chapel Hart performed at The Whiskey Bar, Pass residents have always come out in force to support these extremely talented singers from Poplarville.

In fact, Chapel Hart loves The Pass so much, they chose downtown Pass Christian to shoot their video for their hit “You Can Have Him Jolene”.

Sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart as well as cousin Trea Swindle make up this phenomenal vocal group known across the land as Chapel Hart. With little to no support from the country music industry these ladies have produced such hits as “You Can Have Him Jolene,” “Jesus and Alcohol”and “The Girls Are Back in Town.”

Furthermore, they’ve got some new songs coming out that are destined to “blow your socks off.”

From the bars and streets of New Orleans, Chapel Hart’s exposure has grown exponentially….Kansas City, Missouri…Sioux Falls, South Dakota…Pigeon Forge, Tennessee…Nashville, Tennessee…Austin, Texas…Middlesboro, Kentucky…and now they’re headed to Europe on August 26, 2022. Living out of a suitcase has become the norm for this extremely talented group.

Chapel Hart’s rise to the top, although predicted by their fans, has not always been easy. They still need to broaden their exposure and fan base and that means more and more travel which means the need for more and more resources.

To that end on July 9, 2022, Pass Christian residents will have another opportunity to invest in Chapel Hart’s dreams by attending a special concert at The Whiskey Bar.

Limited tickets remain for this "up close, personal and unscripted" concert. Tickets include photo's and autographs with the group, a drink, refreshments and an intimate night of high quality music with these rising superstars.

As if that wasn’t enough, Chapel Hart is competing on the ever popular America’s Got Talent. They will be competing against acts from across the globe for a grand prize of $1,000,000 and a headline act at the Las Vegas show.

Their audition can be seen on July 12, 2022 on local channel WXXV25. Will they come out on top? You’ll just have to wait and see. Fans are encouraged to follow Chapel Hart as they compete against some of the best acts in the world.

Members of the Pass Christian Chapel Hart congregation can make another investment in the group’s success by voting…and often. Make Mississippi and more specifically Pass Christian proud by supporting Chapel Hart every chance you get.

Own a part of history, support Chapel Hart.