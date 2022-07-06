Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce will award $16,000 in minority small business grants on July 15, 2022, during a Diversity Council workshop – Show Me the Money: Own Your Value and Negotiate Your Worth.

This program is open to the public and will be held at the Knight Nonprofit Center with doors opening at 7:30 am for networking and breakfast and the program will run from 8:00 – 9:30 am with the grant presentation being made following the presentation.

Adele Lyons, Chief Executive Officer of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce and Steven Dick, Executive Director of the Mississippi Power Foundation, will present the grants.

In 2020, the Mississippi Power Foundation contributed $80,000 to the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber Foundation to establish the Shine a Light Minority Small Business Grants.

“We’ve already seen recipients of last year’s grants use them to grow their businesses, so we’re thrilled to award 16 more to well-deserving entrepreneurs,” said Mississippi Power Foundation Executive Director Steven Dick. “Partnering with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber and their Diversity Council increases the impact we can make with business owners that are a vital part of our Coastal Mississippi economy. Congratulations to this year’s recipients and we wish them continued success.”

The following businesses are the recipients of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce / Mississippi Power Shine A Light Minority Small Business Grants for $1,000:

A & L Medical Billing and Coding Consulting, Long Beach

Bella & Beaux Salon, Biloxi

Brick N Spoon MS, LLC, Biloxi

Gulf Coast Moms Blog, LLC, Long Beach

Haus of Bonaparte Realty LLC, Gulfport

Import Performance LLC, Gulfport

Intriguing Beauty, Biloxi

Johnson Paint Body & Collision, Inc., Gulfport

Million Prints, Gulfport

Pass the Juice, Gulfport

Rise Psychotherapy & Family Support Services, Gulfport

SIL Design, PLLC, Biloxi

StraightForward, Biloxi

Studio E Dance Co., Long Beach

Sugar Tribe Sweets and Events, Ocean Springs

White Oak Lane / The Scratch Kitchen, Ocean Springs

Those interested in attending should register at www.mscoastchamber.com or call (228) 604-0014.