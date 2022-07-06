Gazebo Gazette
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce will award $16,000 in minority small business grants on July 15, 2022, during a Diversity Council workshop – Show Me the Money: Own Your Value and Negotiate Your Worth.
This program is open to the public and will be held at the Knight Nonprofit Center with doors opening at 7:30 am for networking and breakfast and the program will run from 8:00 – 9:30 am with the grant presentation being made following the presentation.
Adele Lyons, Chief Executive Officer of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce and Steven Dick, Executive Director of the Mississippi Power Foundation, will present the grants.
In 2020, the Mississippi Power Foundation contributed $80,000 to the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber Foundation to establish the Shine a Light Minority Small Business Grants.
“We’ve already seen recipients of last year’s grants use them to grow their businesses, so we’re thrilled to award 16 more to well-deserving entrepreneurs,” said Mississippi Power Foundation Executive Director Steven Dick. “Partnering with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber and their Diversity Council increases the impact we can make with business owners that are a vital part of our Coastal Mississippi economy. Congratulations to this year’s recipients and we wish them continued success.”
The following businesses are the recipients of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce / Mississippi Power Shine A Light Minority Small Business Grants for $1,000:
A & L Medical Billing and Coding Consulting, Long Beach
Bella & Beaux Salon, Biloxi
Brick N Spoon MS, LLC, Biloxi
Gulf Coast Moms Blog, LLC, Long Beach
Haus of Bonaparte Realty LLC, Gulfport
Import Performance LLC, Gulfport
Intriguing Beauty, Biloxi
Johnson Paint Body & Collision, Inc., Gulfport
Million Prints, Gulfport
Pass the Juice, Gulfport
Rise Psychotherapy & Family Support Services, Gulfport
SIL Design, PLLC, Biloxi
StraightForward, Biloxi
Studio E Dance Co., Long Beach
Sugar Tribe Sweets and Events, Ocean Springs
White Oak Lane / The Scratch Kitchen, Ocean Springs
Those interested in attending should register at www.mscoastchamber.com or call (228) 604-0014.