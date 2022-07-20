Gazebo Gazette

The College of Arts and Sciences at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) announced 25 Space Grant scholarship recipients and four winners for the Innovative Design in Computing Competition (IDCC) awarded through the state-wide NASA-Mississippi Space Grant Consortium (MSSGC) program, which supports students to inspire them to pursue science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) careers.

The NASA Space Grant program is designed to encourage and motivate excellence in student performance and to raise awareness of NASA employment and research opportunities among students with relevant majors at USM.

“As the Southern Miss campus coordinator for the NASA-Mississippi Space Grant Consortium, I’m pleased to have the opportunity to award some of our hardest working STEM students with these scholarships and prizes,” said Dr. David Cochran, professor of geography and interim associate dean for research and graduate education in the College of Arts and Sciences. “It is gratifying to be part of an initiative that provides funding to students and promotes participation across the university in some of the many opportunities available through NASA.”

The 2022-2023 NASA-Mississippi Space Grant scholarship recipients from the Mississippi Gulf Coast (Harrison County) include:

Glenn Anglada, III, ocean engineering major from Gulfport, Miss.

Christian Bellew, ocean engineering major with a minor in mathematics from Gulfport, Miss.

Rachel Hamilton, ocean engineering major with a minor in mathematics from Biloxi, Miss.

Matthew Tarver, ocean engineering major from Long Beach, Miss.

MSSGC is a statewide non-profit organization supported by NASA whose membership includes 17 institutions of higher learning across the state. Headquartered at the University of Mississippi, MSSGC is led by Dr. Nathan Murray, director, and Dr. Earnest Stephens, assistant director.

MSSGC provides opportunities for Mississippians who are interested in participating in NASA’s aeronautics and space programs by supporting and enhancing STEM fields, research, and outreach programs. For more information, visit msspacegrant.org