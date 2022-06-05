Gazebo Gazette

On May 13, Our Lady Academy Principal Marilyn Pigott recognized students who earned individual scholarships and awards for their academic excellence, exceptional character, and outstanding leadership for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Mary Patricia Schmidt Scholarship is awarded to students whose characters exemplified such traits as Christian maturity, courage, dependability, service to others, sincerity, and stability. The Mary Patricia Schmidt from Pass Christian scholarship was awarded to two students, Amelia Wissing and Anastasia Nguyen. Both, Amelia and Anastasia will receive $2,500 each towards their education at OLA.

The Schoen Heier Bonura Scholarship of $6,200 was awarded to Emily Reinike. In 2007, Our Lady Academy alumnae Schoen Heier Bonura and husband Ross Bonura established the scholarship fund as a means of helping a student continue her pursuit of a Catholic education at OLA. To date, this scholarship has contributed nearly $45,000 to the education of numerous students.

The Marie L. Powers Scholarship was founded by her daughter, a former teacher from Our Lady Academy, Marie Bartels. Marie Powers was a long-time volunteer at OLA and an ardent supporter of all-girls Catholic education. The scholarship is awarded to underclassmen, who by their daily actions and positive attitude demonstrate love and pride in OLA. The 2021-2022 recipient of this scholarship is Kaylee Kellar. She will receive a $600 scholarship towards her education at OLA.

The Shannon Lee Monti Scholarship was recently established in memory of Shannon Lee Monti, an OLA 1991 graduate. The scholarship was designed to help a current student with financial assistance to continue their education at OLA. The scholarship is awarded to a student whose character exemplifies such traits as kindness, thoughtfulness, sincerity, pride in OLA, and Christianity. The Shannon Lee Monti Scholarship was awarded to four students who will receive $2,000 each towards their education at OLA. The recipients are Camille Boudreaux, Isabella Kerner, Marlie Klein, and Megan Laville.

The William and Mary Dougherty Scholarship was established in 2019 by William Dougherty, who strongly believed that young women deserve an education, a good Christian education, free of the burden of financial stress. The scholarship was designed to assist an especially gifted, well deserving current or incoming student to continue her education at OLA. The William and Mary Dougherty Scholarship was awarded to Madison Ladner who will receive $2,000 towards her education at OLA.

The Susan Miller Smith Scholarship was established to award students who demonstrate their love for OLA and always put forth their best effort. The recipients of this award are Leigha Zimmerman, Myah Favre, and Sage Sortina. Each recipient will receive $2,000 towards their education at OLA.

Awards were also presented to recognize the students’ academic, extracurricular and service achievements.

The American Citizenship Award is presented to students that participates in school or community service; show a positive attitude; display an understanding and appreciation of civic responsibility; possess strength of character; promote citizenship and represent good conduct inside and outside of school. The recipients of this award were presented to Kaylin Kinniburgh, Margaret Compretta, Marley Kinniburgh, and Anne Larson Boone.

The Saint Michaels College Book Award recognizes students who demonstrate a commitment to leadership in volunteer service and academic achievement and is a student who demonstrates social conscience. The recipients of this award were presented to Sophie Talazac and Amelia McCall.

The Woodmen Life Award is presented to the student for Outstanding Proficiency in the study of American History. The recipients of this award were presented to Karoline Burroughs and Amy Pigott.