The Mississippi Coast Chess Club be hosting their first Tournament at the JW Randolph Center in Pass Christian on Saturday, June 25th, 2022. This event is better labeled as ”The Battle by the Beach.”

Not too many months ago, the club was started by Walt Dees, who advertised on social media and used whatever resources to begin.

Dees initially received all chess instruction was from internet sources like Chess.Com and Lichess.org.

After learning the game, Dees recognized something was missing, and not being just another video game. Then, Dees looked for local Chess Clubs here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and found nothing.

Being optimistic and naive; Dees asked, ‘How hard can it be?”

The crowds stayed away in droves…until he had the great good fortune to meet a gentleman named Jerry MacDonald. Jerry was running a small private club in Gautier.

The two gentlemen decided to join forces and centralize our efforts in Gulfport and the Clubs (Gulf Coast and Mississippi Coast) have been growing steadily, with casual over-the-board play and free beginner lessons for young and not-so-young alike.

With Dees’ childlike enthusiasm and Jerry’s considerable skill and knowledge, the chess club will host their first tournament at the JW Randolph Center in Pass Christian on June 25.

Look for details on Facebook and here in Pass Christian’s very own The Gazebo Gazette.

(Photo from Mississippi Coast Chess Club on Facebook)