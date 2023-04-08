by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

After eleven days off, the Pass Pirates Baseball team let the Bay High Tigers get on the board early Tuesday, April 4, 2023 for a 5-2 victory which beat their undefeated mark in district play. The Pirates (14-5, 5-1) rebounded behind the arm of Pass High Pitching Phenom and Southern Miss Signee Peyton Lacy for a 7-0 shutout victory Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Fred Weems Field in Bay St. Louis.

Lacy gave up two hits and one walk from the mound, but collected 14 strikeouts in six innings to contribute to the shutout. Pass Christian Reliever Wesley Jolley came in the final inning to collect the final three outs with two strikeouts.

“Peyton Lacy is a dog, he’s been battling a little bit on an injury and honestly was not sure if he was going to make it tonight,” said Pass Christian High School Head Baseball Coach Ricky Smith. “He gutted it out and gave us everything he had. Offensively, we started really early and I thought that was important for us. Bay High has improved a lot since last year, credit to their players and coaches.”



As the Pirates coach stated, offensively Pass Christian jumped on the scoreboard with Lacy knocking in three RBIs on two hits along with Centerfielder LJ Jaynes and Shortstop Dylan Welter crossing home plate twice. The shortstop was on base four times while there were three stolen bases by the Pirates.

Pass Christian has a chance to win their first ever MHSAA District Championship should they beat Stone County. The Pirates do hold the tiebreaker over all of the other teams and are guaranteed a 4A playoff berth, but the results could determine run-differential based on seeding in the postseason structure.