U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and U.S. Representatives Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., and Michael Guest, R-Miss., welcomed the announcement of more than $15 million in new investments from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for enhancement projects at 29 Mississippi airfields. The grants come from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP), including entitlement and appropriated funding.

“Local airports are a critical part of our state’s economy. Their maintenance ensures that Mississippi can continue to grow and remain competitive,” Wicker said. “I appreciate the FAA’s work on these projects and all they do to support aviation in Mississippi.”

“Local airports, which support jobs and bolster economies, require regular rehabilitation, construction, and safety projects,” said Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee. “These FAA awards will fund targeted projects at airports across Mississippi to improve safety and operate more efficiently.”

“Continually improving the aviation infrastructure of Mississippi will aid in expanding tourism, furthering economic development, and ensuring our airports are safe and able to expand with demand,” said Palazzo. “Investments in America’s infrastructure, such as these AIP grants, benefit the local community, the state, and the nation.”

“As a Member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I’ve spoken with airport officials across the Third Congressional District about the important role airports play in economic development. These grants will help make Mississippi’s economy more competitive as we seek to attract and retain new businesses and investment. I join my colleagues in applauding the FAA for their support,” said Guest.

The 2 AIP grants for the Mississippi Gulf Coast airports include:

*Stennis International, City of Bay St. Louis — $300,000 to acquire miscellaneous land

*Gulfport-Biloxi International, City of Gulfport — $2,598,525 to improve drainage and erosion seal taxiway pavement