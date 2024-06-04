by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

GULFPORT (GG) — Monday morning, June 3, 2024, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved the merger of two voting precincts in Long Beach to one at the county courthouse in Gulfport, Mississippi. The consolidation comes from the precinct titled Long Beach 5, which is at the Grace Lutheran Church on 19221 Pineville Road and Long Beach 6 that is located at the Long Beach School District’s Central Office.

The result of this merger will be one Precinct 3121, which will be at the Long Beach Senior Citizen Center on 20257 Daugherty Road. Due to the supervisors approving this merge, this will take effect after next week’s meeting when minutes are ratified. Active voters in either Long Beach precinct will receive new voter registration cards from the Harrison County Circuit Clerk’s Office before the November election.

“Election Commissioner Barbara Kimball came to me last year to discuss a few changes and the school district’s administrative office reached out to her asking this question,” said Harrison County Election Commission President Becky Payne. “Because these two were within precinct lines and Long Beach 5 was small, we made the request to the board.”

Although these changes will happen before this year’s election, they will have no effect on the municipal elections of 2025.

Additionally, the Board of Supervisors authorized the transfer of $102,257.55 to the Tidelands Long Beach Pavilion and Volleyball areas to fund the county match on the project, which was previously approved May 6, 2024.

Harrison County Board President and District 3 Supervisor Marlin Ladner was absent from the meeting for personal reasons.