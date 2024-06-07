Gazebo Gazette

GULFPORT (GG) — Tuesday afternoon, June 4, 2024, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob William Fairley of Kiln, Mississippi on four felony charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute; Methamphetamine, Felony Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer, along with Tampering and Destroying Evidence.

On June 4, 2024 at approximately 10:30pm, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division attempted a traffic stop of a GMC pickup off 30th Avenue near 13th Street in Gulfport. The driver, later identified as Jacob William Fairley, failed to yield and led Investigators on a vehicle pursuit.

Then, Fairley collided with an investigator’s vehicle resulting in heavy damage but continued to proceed onto the railroad tracks in an attempt to elude investigators. Throughout the pursuit, Fairley was observed discarding suspected methamphetamine from his vehicle.

Fairley’s vehicle eventually came to a stop after several miles and he was taken into custody. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded felony amounts of methamphetamine scattered throughout the interior of the vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and charged with the four felony charges, then transported and booked into the Harrison County Jail in lieu of a $105,000.00 surety bond. The bond was set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.