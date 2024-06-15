Gazebo Gazette

WEST HARRISON COUNTY (GG) — On Friday, June 14, 2024, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of Damarier Swayne from Pass Christian and Nina Kay Ladner from West Harrison County.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Matt Haley, the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant off George Ladner Road. While on scene, Damarier Swayne came to the residence to attempt to distribute methamphetamine. Swayne was arrested after attempting to leave the scene and resisting investigators.

Swayne was found to be in possession of one ounce of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest. Further investigations revealed that the homeowner, Nina Kay Ladner, was utilizing the residence as a meeting point for methamphetamine distribution and conspired with Swayne to have methamphetamine delivered.

Both suspects were booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Swayne was issued a $25,000 bond by Judge Brandon Ladner for one felony charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Ladner was issued a $75,000 bond by Judge Theressia Lyons for one felony charge of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime of Transfering a Controlled Substance.