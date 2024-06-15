PASS CHRISTIAN (GG) — On Tuesday June 11, 2024, the Pass Christian School District’s board along with Chief Financial Officer Dennis Cochran, met at the Central Services Building in DeLisle, Mississippi to discuss a new FY ‘25 budget.

MAEP (MS Adequate Education Program) no longer exists after the state legislature’s proposal MSFF (MS Student Funding Formula) passed in this legislative session from both chambers and was signed by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves May 8, 2024.

As stated in House Bill 4130, it will not be effective until July 1, 2024. With the new funding formula, there still remains a 27% local contribution requirement which in turn means there will be another reduction of $722,000 from the local taxpayers.

Additionally, this new funding formula is set to provide the Mississippi school districts with per student funding based on enrollment as well as a BSA (Base Student Amount) increased by weights to additional funding for Low-Income students and English-language learners.